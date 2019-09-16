Zeusshield Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $929,428.00 and $16,557.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00201235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.87 or 0.01196432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00088873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015715 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020021 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,022,016 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

