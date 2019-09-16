ZelCash (ZEL) Reaches Market Cap of $6.49 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, ZelCash has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 76,508,900 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

