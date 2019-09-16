Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zagg’s earnings. Zagg posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zagg will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zagg.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Zagg had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZAGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Zagg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZAGG traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.55. 23,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,456. Zagg has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zagg by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zagg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 90,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its position in Zagg by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 343,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zagg by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zagg by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 210,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

