Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) to “Hold”

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Sunday, May 19th.

Shares of GPL stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.68. 2,976,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,568. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.92 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 484.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 198,798 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 94.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 844,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 409,304 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 33.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 247,600 shares during the period.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

