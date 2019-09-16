Zacks: Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Finjan an industry rank of 95 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Finjan alerts:

FNJN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Finjan from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finjan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Finjan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNJN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Finjan by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Finjan by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Finjan by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Finjan in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Finjan by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Finjan stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.00. 2,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,230. Finjan has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. Research analysts expect that Finjan will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finjan (FNJN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.