Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. US Ecology reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ECOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of ECOL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,641. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in US Ecology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in US Ecology by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in US Ecology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in US Ecology by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

