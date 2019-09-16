Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $676.19 Million

Analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce sales of $676.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $673.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $677.80 million. TransUnion reported sales of $603.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

In other news, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Prozes sold 50,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $4,101,144.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,619.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,204 shares of company stock worth $20,255,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,223. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $85.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

