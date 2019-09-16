Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

SYNH stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $54.67. 319,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,826. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 174,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 127,098 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.