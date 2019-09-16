Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

SYNH stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $54.67. 319,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,826. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 174,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 127,098 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

