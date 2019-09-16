Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce sales of $210.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.26 million and the lowest is $204.96 million. Seattle Genetics reported sales of $169.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year sales of $843.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $835.35 million to $853.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.00 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Seattle Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.63. The stock had a trading volume of 483,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,822. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $84.37.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,149 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $1,541,801.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,519 shares of company stock valued at $11,919,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 4.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 56,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

