Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Post $1.52 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.99 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.15. 67,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,190. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.53. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $84.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

