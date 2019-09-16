Zacks: Brokerages Expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts expect that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. CME Group reported sales of $904.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,823,258.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,510.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,626 shares of company stock worth $12,255,934. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,776,000 after buying an additional 537,917 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,032. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.19. CME Group has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

