Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.71. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.87.

In other news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $1,408,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,147,042 shares in the company, valued at $82,873,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $12,758,502.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,125,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,792,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,559,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,200,000 after purchasing an additional 768,550 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,058,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 396,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.0% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.43. 3,831,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

