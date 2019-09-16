Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $997.00 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. American Water Works reported sales of $976.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $121.72 on Wednesday. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,065. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

