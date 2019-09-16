Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will post sales of $302.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $302.99 million and the lowest is $302.00 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $284.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $58.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $104,283.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATGE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 578,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,853. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.21. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

