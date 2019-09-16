Zacks: Analysts Expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will report $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.80. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $1.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

MSI traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $166.03. The company had a trading volume of 50,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,196. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.07. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $961,575,878.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 85,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $15,212,983.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.