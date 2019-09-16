Zacks: Analysts Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $360.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.08 per share, with a total value of $2,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,626,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $882,273.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,839,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,652,000 after purchasing an additional 600,509 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,541,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,631,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,454,000 after acquiring an additional 122,087 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,583,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,971,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFR traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $91.05. 391,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.86. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $111.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

