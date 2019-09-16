Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $6.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

In related news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,328,463.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,686,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,566,203 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,271,190,000 after buying an additional 4,205,071 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,489,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,984,000 after buying an additional 254,425 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,305,000 after buying an additional 5,991,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,885,000 after buying an additional 1,651,507 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,435,000 after buying an additional 12,832,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,547,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,362,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

