Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.78 Million

Brokerages expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report $76.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.40 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $75.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $320.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.50 million to $331.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $394.94 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $458.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

AMPH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 6,615 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $134,350.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 7,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $169,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,191 shares in the company, valued at $975,684.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,454 shares of company stock worth $7,084,842 over the last ninety days. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,927,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 87,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,381,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57,349 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,472,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after acquiring an additional 117,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 146,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $12,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,800. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 1.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

