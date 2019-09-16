XEL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $118.00 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. XEL has a total market capitalization of $830,075.00 and approximately $118.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XEL coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00018653 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official website is xel.org . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

