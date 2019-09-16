XDNA Tops 1-Day Volume of $28.00 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. One XDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, XDNA has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. XDNA has a total market cap of $30,368.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00884176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00032043 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00214745 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XDNA Coin Profile

XDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 4,692,144 coins and its circulating supply is 4,259,167 coins. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XDNA

XDNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

