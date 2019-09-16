Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given a $141.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $141.00 target price on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 price target on Wynn Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.19.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,388. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average is $124.10.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $2,932,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,185 shares in the company, valued at $53,862,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 201.7% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,303,387 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $274,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,857,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,098,205,000 after purchasing an additional 801,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 75.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235,412 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $147,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $54,333,000. Finally, Hoplite Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,677,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

