WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in WP Carey by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WP Carey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in WP Carey by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in WP Carey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.37. 18,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,054. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $92.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.46.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. ValuEngine cut WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

