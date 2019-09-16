World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,458,100 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 1,367,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. World Fuel Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other news, Director Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $853,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.88. 22,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,825. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.17. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.96%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

