WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $28.94, 11,274 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund were worth $28,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

