WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund (BATS:DYLS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund (BATS:DYLS)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $28.03, 1,093 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund by 104.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund by 58.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period.

