Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $40.70.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.13 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth about $9,241,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 721,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after purchasing an additional 113,945 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Willdan Group by 86.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 95,611 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Willdan Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

