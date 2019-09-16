Whitbread (LON:WTB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,673.32

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,673.32 and traded as high as $4,494.00. Whitbread shares last traded at $4,424.00, with a volume of 298,696 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whitbread to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,750 ($62.07) price objective (down previously from GBX 5,000 ($65.33)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,250 ($68.60) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,946.15 ($64.63).

The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,372.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,673.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,501 ($58.81), for a total transaction of £351,078 ($458,745.59).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

