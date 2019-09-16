Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Scion Asset Management LLC

Scion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up 12.7% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Scion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Western Digital worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 66.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,507.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,941,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

