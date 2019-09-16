Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Shares of WM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.91. 49,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.56. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,374,563 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

