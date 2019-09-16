Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $273,000 in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 981.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 2,490.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,998 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 150.0% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,464.0% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Target Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Shares of NYSE:TH traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,020. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million.

In related news, Director Eli Baker acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky bought 20,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 151,584 shares of company stock worth $982,659 over the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

