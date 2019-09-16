Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $215,000 Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETFC traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $45.90. 276,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

