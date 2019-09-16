Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.35 Million Position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,474 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Tallgrass Energy worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

TGE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.22. 74,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,185. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. Tallgrass Energy LP has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.