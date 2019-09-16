Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 926.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAHC stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,962. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $891.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAHC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

