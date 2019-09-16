Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.16 Million Position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,995 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the second quarter worth $471,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the second quarter worth about $215,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 60.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf alerts:

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,511. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.57. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, Director David Nichols Fisher III bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $100,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.