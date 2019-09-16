Wells Fargo & Co Trims FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Target Price to $3.00

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of FTS International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of FTS International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FTS International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of FTS International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

NYSE:FTSI opened at $3.02 on Thursday. FTS International has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $331.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). FTS International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FTS International will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSI. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter worth $52,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FTS International by 262.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

