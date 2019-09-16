Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $994,000 Position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXU traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $10.31. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries.

