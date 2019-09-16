Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $6.32 Million Position in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 642,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.25% of Barings BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Barings BDC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 252,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 966,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 50,336 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 42,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. ValuEngine lowered Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

In other Barings BDC news, Director John Switzer bought 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBDC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.07. 136,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,726. Barings BDC Inc has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 152.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

