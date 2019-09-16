Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 680,000 Shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 3.29% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDA. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the second quarter worth $1,896,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the second quarter worth $2,045,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the second quarter worth $2,414,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 222.8% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 903,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 623,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the first quarter worth $10,725,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANDA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

