Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Position in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 388,603 shares during the quarter. CAI International makes up approximately 1.2% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.61% of CAI International worth $19,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CAI International by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 164,817 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CAI International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CAI International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CAI International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in CAI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.33. 6,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,423. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. CAI International Inc has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $105.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CAI International Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of CAI International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CAI International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

