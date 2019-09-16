Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 11.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 5.1% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 2.8% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.41. 151,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,449. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celgene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

