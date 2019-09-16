Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 198 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 402.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.34. 92,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,302. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.19. The firm has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.33.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

