Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Target by 24.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 3.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,204,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,089.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $2,206,784.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,369 shares of company stock worth $9,751,164 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.99. 246,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,495,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.42. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.37.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

