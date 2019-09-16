Weir Group’s (WEIR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,766.33 ($23.08).

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,579.39 ($20.64) on Thursday. Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,410.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,544.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,052.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

