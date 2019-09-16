Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weibo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Weibo in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC cut shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $45.54 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weibo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.79.

Get Weibo alerts:

NASDAQ WB opened at $50.17 on Thursday. Weibo has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,591,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $199,981,000 after buying an additional 1,052,658 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Weibo by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 929,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,615,000 after buying an additional 498,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Weibo by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,143,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,904,000 after buying an additional 376,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth $15,466,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Weibo by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,096,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,863,000 after purchasing an additional 328,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.