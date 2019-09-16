Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weibo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Weibo in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC cut shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $45.54 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weibo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.79.
NASDAQ WB opened at $50.17 on Thursday. Weibo has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,591,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $199,981,000 after buying an additional 1,052,658 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Weibo by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 929,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,615,000 after buying an additional 498,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Weibo by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,143,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,904,000 after buying an additional 376,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth $15,466,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Weibo by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,096,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,863,000 after purchasing an additional 328,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
