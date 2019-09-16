Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Set at $130.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has been given a $130.00 price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.26.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,868,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,395. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,223 shares of company stock worth $20,885,881. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $16,325,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $88,942,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 556.7% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.