Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.44. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.19 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

VOYA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 789,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,168. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Voya Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Voya Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Voya Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

