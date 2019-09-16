Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.44. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.19 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

VOYA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 789,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,168. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Voya Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Voya Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Voya Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.