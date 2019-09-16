Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $2.08. Voxeljet shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on VJET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.75) on shares of Voxeljet in a report on Sunday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.99.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Voxeljet had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voxeljet AG will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Voxeljet by 54.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voxeljet by 162.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Voxeljet by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

