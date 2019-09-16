Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 490,323 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,983,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,323 shares during the period. Yum China makes up about 1.7% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.32% of Yum China worth $228,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Yum China by 68.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in Yum China by 100.0% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other Yum China news, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $4,035,299.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,448,738.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $602,960.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.