Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,172,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 27,272 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 2.3% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $305,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 25,302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 990,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,094,000 after purchasing an additional 987,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,453,934,000 after buying an additional 842,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,526,000 after buying an additional 416,459 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,019,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,582,000 after buying an additional 223,215 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.73. 833,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.49 and a 200 day moving average of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.