Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $541.46 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,645,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,437 shares during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB comprises about 4.1% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $541,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,706,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.96. 24,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $80.86 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.83.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

